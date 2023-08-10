Muhammad Sanusi II, the 14th Emir of Kano, has briefed President Bola Tinubu after his trip to Niger Republic where he met the country’s coup leader.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria spoke on Wednesday hours after his visit to Abdourahamane Tiani, the coup leader, in Niamey, Niger’s capital.

Sanusi revealed that although government officials were aware of his visit to the coup leaders, the mission was a personal one.

He said he briefed President Bola Tinubu on the meeting’s outcome, adding that it is a matter that requires diplomacy.

“Interventions are ongoing and we’ll continue to do our best to bring the two parties together to improve understanding,” Sanusi said.

“This is a time for public diplomacy, it’s not a matter that we leave to governments. All Nigerians and Nigeriens need to be involved to find a solution that works for Africa, for Niger, for Nigeria, and for humanity.

“I was not sent by the government. Government officials were aware I was going but it was my personal initiative, using my personal contacts to get there and I will continue to do my best. It is my duty as a leader to do that.”

Sanusi’s visit comes a day after Niger’s military authorities rejected a tripartite peace mission from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN).

ECOWAS said the diplomatic overtures were aborted following a late-night communication from the military authorities in Niger indicating their unavailability to receive the delegation.