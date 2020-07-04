Adebayo Obajemu

Skyway Aviation Handling Company Limited (SAHCOL) provides airline services and offers ground handling, baggage reconciliation, cargo management, and aviation security services.

In the company unaudited quarter one financial scorecard released to the market on 2nd July, 2020 for the period ended 31st March, 2020 reveals a growth of 4.04% in revenue, closing at N1.984 billion away from N1.907 billion recorded in 2019.

The Company shed 69.25% of its PAT from N313 million in 2019 to N96 million in the current period of 2020.

The earnings per share for the period under review is 7kobo, dipping by 69% from the previous EPS of 23kobo in the first quarter of 2019.

With stock reference price of N2.93, the P.E ratio of SAHCOL is at 41.20x and the earnings yield at 2.43%.