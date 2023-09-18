Sagamu cult war: Eight killed, nine arrested - Police 

Police in Ogun State has confirmed the arrest of nine suspected cultists following the killing of eight persons over the weekend in Sagamu as rival cult groups clashed.

Speaking at a news conference in Abeokuta on Monday, Abiodun Alamutu, the commissioner of police, said the remote cause of the clashes was a land transaction that took place in the town.

“A land was sold and some form of commission or settlement was paid to a cult group by the owner of the land.

”A rival cult group got to know about the payment and went after members of the other group in a bid to get a share of the commission.

“The situation degenerated into an attack and counter-attack situation which started from Wednesday and continued till Sunday, leading to the death of 8 persons,” Mr Alamutu said.

According to the police boss, nine suspects had been arrested with evidences of their involvement in the killings.

He added that two guns and some rounds of cartridges with evidences that they were recently fired, were recovered from the suspects.

Investigation, according to the police boss, is still ongoing into the killings.

NAN reports that the chairman of the local government area, Jubril Odulate, has imposed a restriction on the use of motorcycles in the area between 7:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. daily as authorities battle to restore peace to the troubled town.

Meanwhile, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Police Force Public Relations Officer, has claimed that almost every young person in Sagamu is a member of a cult group.

He made this known in a post via his X page, @Princemoye1, on Sunday.

According to him, “In Sagamu, almost every young person is a cultist. Okada riders, artisans, etc., are into cultism even more than students, and I think the whole town and Remoland, in general, should take action on it.

“I am an authority on Sagamu cases. Ask them if they know me. No one from Sagamu can dispute what I’ve said. So don’t worry about my statement, even the elders and Sagamites know.”

“Yes. Most of those who cause this wahala in sagamu are not even sagamites. At times, they come from Ijebu ode or Ago Iwoye to strike and move. In some cases, they come as far as Edo St. It’s a problem that the whole system must tackle not only the security forces.”

Speaking subsequently on Monday, Adejobi said the Ogun State police commissioner had gone to Sagamu in response to the cult violence.

“Sagamu Cult Clash: CP Ogun, Abiodun Alamutu, is presently in Sagamu on the spot assessment and confidence-building patrol. The IGP has ordered swift operations to be carried out in the town to curb the unwarranted killings. We will also assist the command with resources where necessary. The command will speak on this asap. Thanks.”