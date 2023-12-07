Queen Lavida, a South African lady, has taken to her X account to call out her Nigerian baby daddy for allegedly battering and harassing her since they broke up.

Lavida, in a series of tweets, recounted how she has had to move homes multiple times in a bid to escape her ex, who has continued non-stop to harass, threaten, and stalk her.

“For the past few months I have been running for my life as my abusive baby daddy won’t let me be, he’s been harassing me online and stalking me everywhere, five months ago he broke into my old apartment and stole all my belongings, my clothes, shoes, bags, hairs and items for sale,” she wrote.

“I have shared all these with my family as I have Twitter. If anything happens to me, this is the man. He won’t stop, and I’m tired of hiding and running.

“I can no longer be hiding and changing numbers and apartments cos he won’t stop harassing me; he emptied my wardrobe, took everything including makeup and perfumes, my hair for sale, the police won’t do anything, and I’m really tired and scared for my life.”

Commenting on one of the photos shared alongside the story, a follower who noticed Lavida’s baby daddy’s name as seen in the screenshot asked if the young man is Nigerian, to which she responded, “Yes”.

https://x.com/lavida_queen/status/1732651367628464334?s=20