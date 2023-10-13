The lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, James Faleke, has described as baseless the recent media speculations concerning his possible appointment as the Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“I would like to address the recent media speculation concerning my possible appointment as the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority. I want to make it unequivocally clear that these rumors are baseless and without merit. There has been no such development in the works.

“My focus and commitment remain on representing the esteemed citizens of Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, a responsibility I am dedicated to upholding.

“Please disregard these unfounded rumors, and be assured that I will continue to serve the people diligently in my current role. Thank you for your understanding and support”, Faleke stated.