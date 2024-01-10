Royal Exchange Plc commences trading of its Rights Issue

Royal Exchange Plc commences trading of its Rights Issue
The investing public has been notified that trading in Royal Exchange Plc’s Rights Issue of 4,116,296,059 ordinary shares of N0.50 each at N0.50 per share has opened on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

The Rights Issue is on the basis of four (4) ordinary shares for every existing five (5) ordinary shares held as at 06 March 2023 opened on Wednesday, 3 January 2024.

The closing date of the Rights Issue is on 31 January 2024.

The Registrar of Royal Exchange Plc is CardinalStone Registrars Limited.

