Rowdy session in senate as Ndume storms out after tackling Akpabio

The senate chamber was thrown into a rowdy session on Tuesday as the Chief Whip, Senator Ali Ndume, stormed out of the chamber following a ruling that deemed him out of order.

The development prompted Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, to request an urgent closed-door meeting of the Senate during plenary.

Ndume, representing Borno South under the APC, had raised a point of order on alleged errors committed and not corrected by Akpabio.

The error referred to was a motion moved by Senator Summaila Kawu (NNPP Kano South), for debate on the need for re-opening of Nigerian-Niger Border, without stating the title of his motion.

Ndume who rose through order 51 of the Senate standing rules, requested the Senate President to allow for correction of any error made or observed in plenary.

“This is the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guided by laws, rules and procedures. If in the course of proceedings at any session, errors are observed, they must be corrected before forging ahead with such proceeding,” Ndume said.

However, Akpabio quickly intercepted him by saying having ruled on issues raised, it can not be revisited and consequently ruled Ndume out of order.

Senator Sunday Karimi (APC Kogi West), spiritedly attempted to sustain Ndume’s line of argument through another point of order but was also swiftly ruled out of order by Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

In a troubleshooting effort, the Deputy President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau, quickly rose to read order 16, which requires a substantive motion to be moved by any Senator for correction or review of the earlier decision taken.

Sustaining Barau’s point of order by Akpabio, infuriated Ndume by raising another point of order (order 54) to seek correction of the perceived error.

But without being allowed to make a full presentation of his argument, the President of the Senate ruled him out of order again.

Angered by Akpabio’s decision, Ndume, packed his documents and furiously stormed out of the chamber.

Apparently, perplexed by the scenario, Senators hurriedly went into the closed-door session which is still on, as at the time of filling this report.