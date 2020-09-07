Adebayo Obajemu

Youths in Oyigbo Local Government Area of Rivers State, have issued a fresh 72 hours ultimatum to the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company, PHEDC, to restore power to the area or risk total shutdown of Afam power station.

The youths from three different groups, gave the ultimatum in a letter jointly signed by leaders of each group, namely Oyigbo Peoples Assembly, Prince Ejike; Movement for the Development of Oyigbo Ethnic Nationality, Victor Okpute; Oyigbo Women Assembly, Edina Akaya; alongside four others.

The youth leaders, in the letter alleged that the management of PHEDC has reneged on the implementation of the agreements reached with the Oyigbo people last month.

The group opined that despite been host to the Afam Power station, Afam power plants and other power facilities in the state, the Disco has not been fair to them and expressed readiness to take on PHEDC until their demands are met.

Meanwhile, the management of PHEDC is yet to respond to this ultimatum.

It will be recalled that in August 2020, these youths of Oyigbo Local Government Area besieged the Transmission Station in Afam, forcing the operators to shutdown supply, over insufficient power supply despite playing hosts to six power plants.

The action led to a total blackout in Rivers State and environs for days, while the management of PHEDC said the community has refused to pay for power supply, with the mindset that electricity was a form of social service.