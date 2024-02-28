Rivers to immortalise Herbert Wigwe

Siminalayi Fubara, Rivers State Governor, says the state would immortalise the late Chief Executive Officer, Access Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, to keep his legacies alive.

Fubara noted that the late Wigwe lived an impactful life that positively affected society, saying his administration is determined to immortalise him as a worthy son of the state.

Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California near the Nevada border, United States of America,

The United States National Transportation Safety Board noted that witnesses reported the weather conditions in the crash area were ‘not good’ and raining with a snow mix.

Fubara stated this at the Night of Tributes in Port Harcourt, the state capital, on Tuesday.

The event was organised by the Port Harcourt City One Love Family, to reflect, celebrate and eulogise the life of Wigwe.

This was contained in a statement issued by the governor’s media aide, Boniface Onyedi, and made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

Fubara described as a double loss, the death of Wigwe, first as an in-law, and second as a trail-blazing son of the state who exhibited a daring spirit known of the Rivers people in pursuit of their dreams and became successful in his career with social impact.

He stated, “I have come to understand something about life, Those that God has favoured, blessed and truly cherished, He does not like them to stay too long on earth because he doesn’t want them to get corrupted.

“But the wicked ones, the cruel, that you are praying to die, will stay and they will not die. So, you should understand that what has happened to our brother and his family, is truly painful to everyone.”

The governor said no matter the wealth acquired, in death, nothing is taken along and advised that people live lives of value, and be at peace with people they encounter daily, saying, “So, it is for us to appreciate the mystery of life.”

Fubara also enjoined organisers of the event to uphold and continue with those social impact endeavours to which the late Wigwe devoted his time to.

The Chairman, Port Harcourt One Love Family, Idaere Ogan, said Wigwe’s death had caused an unbearable and lamentable pain.

He, however, noted that in their grief, God provided strength, adding that they were honouring a man who was a pillar and a potent force in the city.

Ogan said Wigwe selflessly committed his time and resources to promote the state and offered enduring help to many persons.

