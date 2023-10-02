The Rivers State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal sitting in Abuja has thrown out the petition filed by Beatrice Itubo, governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the state seeking to nullify the election of Simnalayi Fubara.

Itubo’s petition challenged the victory of Simnalayi Fubara from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 18 governorship election.

Fubara got the governorship win with 302,614 votes, defeating Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress, who garnered 95,274 votes, in the results announced by INEC.

The tribunal’s decision comes after a petition was filed by the LP and APC candidates, contesting Fubara’s victory.

Following the adoption of final written addresses and arguments from all parties, the tribunal, led by Justice Cletus Emifonye, ruled on Monday, dismissing the Labour Party’s petition on grounds of lacking merit and failure to substantiate the allegations.