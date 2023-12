Rivers Crisis: Seven commissioners quit Fubara's cabinet

Seven commissioners in Rivers State have resigned their appointments, amid the ongoing political crisis rocking the state, which has pitted Governor Sim Fubara against his predecessor Nyesom Wike.

Those who have resigned are listed below:

1. Chief (Engr.) Emeka Woke

COMMISSIONER FOR SPECIAL PROJECT

2. Prof. Zacchaeus Adangor

ATTORNEY GENERAL AND COMMISSIONER FOR JUSTICE

3. Dr. Dax Kelly George Alabo

COMMISSION FOR WORKS

4. Hon. Gift O. Worlu PhD

COMMISSIONER FOR HOUSING

5. Barr. (Mrs) Inime Aguma

COMMISSIONER FOR SOCIAL WELFARE AND REHABILITATION

6. Isaac Kamalu Esq

COMMISSIONER FOR FINANCE

7. Hon. Prince Chinedu Mmom

COMMISSION FOR EDUCATION