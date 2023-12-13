OBINNA EZUGWU

Speaker of Rivers State house of Assembly, Hon. Edison Ehie, has declared the seats of 25 members who defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC), vacant.

Recall that 27 members of the state assembly loyal to Nyesom Wike, Minister of the FCT, had on Monday defected to the APC, amid push to impeach Governor Simi Fubara.

However, reports said two of the detectors have returned to the PDP.

Speaking at a session of the assembly at the government house, Port Harcourt, on Wednesday, Ehie said the decision to declare the seats of the detectors vacant is in line with the 1999 constitution.

” We received formal notice from 25 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly of their defection from the PDP to the APC. While we respect the rights of Nigerians to freedom of association, as a legislative body, it is incumbent that we uphold the law,” he said.

” The 1999 constitution is clear on the fate of individuals who defect from political parties upon which they won election, in line with this, I hereby declare the seats of the 25 members vacant.”

