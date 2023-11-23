Revamping Technical Colleges Gateway to Self-Dependent Graduates - Oyewumi

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Deputy Minority Leader of the 10th Senate, Akogun Lere Oyewumi, has advocated for a crucial transformation within Nigeria’s education system.

He emphasized the need to revitalize and modernize technical colleges nationwide to empower youths through enhanced technical and vocational education.

Senator Oyewumi stated this during the plenary section at the floor of the house on Wednesday.

Highlighting the profound significance of these institutions in nurturing essential skills and knowledge among learners, Oyewumi noted that equipping them with the capacity to pursue various trades, crafts, and professions will be of tremendous help for vocational education.

He underscored the pivotal role of technical and vocational training in addressing the escalating challenge of youth unemployment.

According to him, fostering these skills not only opens employment avenues but also encourages the discovery and utilization of inherent talents among the younger generation.

One of the proactive steps suggested by Dr. Oyewumi involves urging the Senate to establish more technical colleges and provide comprehensive upgrades to existing ones.

He emphasized the vision for holistic facelift for these institutions, ensuring they align with modern industry standards and technological advancements.

This overhaul, according to Oyewumi will enable technical colleges to better cater to the evolving needs of the workforce while fostering innovation and practical skill development.

Seconding A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal College of Geological and Cement Studies Iselu, Yewa North, Ogun State (Establishment) Bill 2023 Sponsored by Sen. Olamilekan Adeola Solomon.

Dr. Oyewumi’s advocacy resonates with the urgent need to reposition technical education as a catalyst for economic growth and youth empowerment.

“By bolstering technical colleges and introducing tailored educational programs, Nigeria can harness its youth’s potential, providing a solid foundation for sustainable employment opportunities and the nurturing of innate talents”

” Through collaborative efforts and legislative support, the proposed initiatives aim to usher in a transformative era, steering Nigeria towards a future where technical education thrives as a driving force behind national progress and socio-economic development” he concluded.