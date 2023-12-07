Rev. Chris Oyakhilome celebrates 60th birthday

Rev. Chris Oyakhilome, President of Loveworld Incorporated and Christ Embassy, turns 60 today, Thursday.

Oyakhilome, born December 7, 1963, was also recently named Chancellor – Head of Government and Chairman Plenipotentiary of the Weldios University.

Celebrating the cleric on his birthday, Christ Embassy, via its official Facebook page, wrote, ‘Celebrating the Prophet of our time.

“Our father, Rev Chris Oyakhilome, DSC DD

Happy Birthday Sir

We Love You, Pastor Sir!

#celebratingPastorChris

#happybirthdayPastorChris.”