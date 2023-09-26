A Federal High Court, Abuja, on Tuesday, restrained the Ondo State House of Assembly from impeaching the state’s Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Aiyedatiwa, over alleged gross misconduct.

Justice Emeka Nwite, made the ruling shortly after Aiyedatiwa’s counsel, Kayode Adewusi, moved the ex-parte motion.

The judge also restrained Governor Rotimi Akeredolu from nominating a new deputy governor and forwarding same to the lawmakers for approval pending the hearing and determination of the substantive matter.

Justice Nwite held that after listening to Adewusi, he was of the view that the interest of justice would be met by granting the application.

“Therefore, the application of the applicant succeeds”, he said.

The embattled deputy governor had, in a motion on notice marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1294/2023, sued the Inspector-General of Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

Others are Akeredoku, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Chief Judge of Ondo State, and the House of Assembly as 1st to 6th respondents respectively.

In the application dated and filed by Mr. Adelanke Akinrata on September 21, Aiyedatiwa sought four reliefs.

The judge further made an order of interim injunction restraining Akeredolu, his servants, or privies from harassing, intimidating, embarrassing, and preventing Aiyedatiwa from carrying out the functions of his office as deputy governor of Ondo State.

Justice Nwite, who granted all the reliefs adjourned the matter until October 9 for hearing.

Aiyedatiwa had also in another suit marked: AK/348/2023 asked the High Court in Akure to stop the state’s house of assembly from proceeding with the impeachment proceedings against him pending the hearing and determination of the suit filed in the court on Monday.