Residents fled as soldiers on Wednesday, went on rampage burning markets shops, and hotels in Oriendu, Umualumaku Umueze in the Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State following the killing of eight of their colleagues and other security operatives by gunmen in the area.

On Tuesday, gunmen shot and burnt eight officials of the Joint Task Force (JTF) at Eke Nku, Umualumaku in the local government area of the state.

The hoodlums were said to have taken the JTF team unawares, ambushed and shot them.

Sources said the victims comprised two Naval staff, two officials of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), two soldiers, and two police personnel.

However, the soldiers resorted to the destruction of houses, markets and businesses in the area.

In a video seen on Wednesday, several shops, buildings, properties, food shops, and bars were completely razed by the rampaging soldiers seeking justice for their colleagues.

In the video, roads in the village looked deserted after the soldiers wreaked devastating havoc on the community.

The narrator in the video called on Nigerians to see the unfair treatment meted out to the community by Nigerian soldiers who should protect them.

The narrator who spoke in Igbo said, “We have suffered in this community. What do they want us to do in this community? That a crime was committed in this community does not mean that it is Ehime Mbano people who did it. You people should come to our rescue. Shops, bars, event centres, and food stalls were all burned down today by the military men of Nigeria.

“The people they destroyed their shops; were they the ones that committed the crime? Please, we are suffering in this community; leave us alone because things are bad. People are crying and asking what did we do?”

The narrator added that some indigenes of the community had fled into the bush.

It was gathered that residents of the area were currently living in fear for their lives.

A resident of Ehime Mbano, who sells building materials told Punch that the shops and other property destroyed by soldiers belonged to innocent people who knew nothing about Tuesday’s incident.

The resident, who pleaded anonymity for the fear of being harmed, said, “The destruction of some shops and drinking joints today in Ehime Mbano by soldiers is not necessary. Shops and tents belonging to pap sellers were destroyed.

“They should investigate, arrest those behind the killing of the soldiers and bring them to book and not going setting traders shops and buildings on fire.

“The entire place is boiling; I had to close my shop and leave to avoid problem. The heavy presence of soldiers along the road is worrisome.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has denied involvement in any attack or destruction of shops, including drinking joints and restaurants, in Ehime Mbano, Imo State, following the gruesome murder of some security personnel in Umualumaku community on Tuesday.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations Officer, 34 Artillery Brigade, Obinze, Joseph Akubo, in a telephone interview, said he was unaware of any destruction by the men of the force in the area.

“Is it that military men came to destroy? Let’s be sure of what you are asking. I am not aware of anything like that. We don’t have a report of anything related to this.

“Unfortunately, everybody is bringing on whatever they like, but for now, the military is not conducting any operations around there. I will suggest you speak with the Police PRO.

“I think you should speak with the police; they are the ones in charge of internal security. They should be the ones speaking about whatever is taking place.”