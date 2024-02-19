Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

Ibadan residents on Monday stormed the streets to protest the cost of living crisis in the country.

Wielding placards with various inscriptions such as ‘End food hike and inflation,’ ‘The poor are starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ among others, chanting ‘Tinubu ole,’ the protesters gathered around the Mokola area in the Oyo State capital.

They were also chanting songs to show their grievances.

Armed policemen were seen at the protest scene.

