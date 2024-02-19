Connect with us

Nation

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan
Advertisement

Nation

Endure today's hardship for great future, Seyi Tinubu tells Nigerians

Nation

Economic hardship: Labour declares nationwide mass protest

Education Nation

Two years after, Redeemer’s varsity Law graduates face uncertain fate

Health Nation

Falling cost of IVF gives hope to more couples struggling with infertility

Nation

Exposed! Things dubious pastors, imams do to desperate miracle seekers

Nation

Leave our Monarch alone, Igbajo ruling houses tell Gov Adeleke

Nation

Gov Otti appoints Okorodudu, Nwabueze, Awosika-Fapetu, others as chair, members of ABSU panel

Health Nation

Gov Otti pledge support as NOA sites national eye centres in Abia

Nation

Rescue us from herdsmen, Oyo farmers beg Gov Makinde, Seun of Ogbomosho

Nation

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

Published

5 hours ago

on

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

Ibadan residents on Monday stormed the streets to protest the cost of living crisis in the country.

Wielding placards with various inscriptions such as ‘End food hike and inflation,’ ‘The poor are starving,’ and ‘Tinubu, don’t forget your promises,’ among others, chanting ‘Tinubu ole,’ the protesters gathered around the Mokola area in the Oyo State capital.

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

The protesters

They were also chanting songs to show their grievances.

News continues after this Advertisement

Armed policemen were seen at the protest scene.

Residents chant anti Tinubu songs as cost of living protest rocks Ibadan

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *