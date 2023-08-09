Resident doctors halt planned nationwide protest

Doctors under the umbrella of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), on Tuesday, suspended their planned nationwide daily protest after a closed-door meeting with principal officers of the senate.

Emeka Orji, the President of NARD, made this known on Wednesday.

He, however, said there will be a review in the next 72 hours.

“We met with the Senate president, majority and minority leaders and Whip. So, the planned protest slated for Wednesday has been suspended and we will review it again in 72 hours,” he told Punch.

The striking doctors had earlier planned to commence a daily peaceful protest, starting from Wednesday, if the government fails to meet its demands.

The decision followed the directive by the Federal Government to the Chief Medical Directors and Medical Directors of federal tertiary hospitals to commence the enforcement of the “no work, no pay” policy against the striking doctors.

The doctors embarked on an indefinite industrial action on July 26, following the failure of the government to meet their demands.

The doctors are demanding the implementation of the one-for-one replacement policy for healthcare workers; the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria to discontinue the downgrading of the membership certificate issued by the West African Postgraduate Medical and Surgical Colleges; the immediate payment of all salary arrears; the implementation of the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure; a new hazard allowance; and the domestication of the Medical Residency Training Act; among others.