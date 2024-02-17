Reps member, Dennis Idahosa clinches Edo APC governorship ticket

Dennis Idahosa, a member of the House of Representatives, has emerged as the governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State Governorship election.

Imo State governor, Governor Hope Uzodimma, who is the Edo State Governorship Primary Election Committee Chair declared Idahosa as the APC flagbearer on Saturday in Benin City following the party’s primary election.

Uzodimma said Idahosa, the member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, polled over 40,000 votes to defeat other contestants and will now fly the party’s flag in the September 2024 governorship poll.

“This is so therefore to satisfy that Honorable Dennis Idaho having scored the highest number of votes cast is hereby declared the winner of the primaries and is returned as the candidate of All Progressive Congress (APC) for the coming election,” Uzodimma said.

After the declaration, Idahosa dedicated Saturday’s victory to God and party supporters.

“I want to dedicate this victory to God Almighty, the creator of Heaven and Earth. Because it’s only God who gives power and the people of Edo under the platform of APC have spoken loud and clear,” he said.

“I have won the election, and the time of trouble is over. This is the time for reconciliation. For those I have contested with, we are brothers, we are one family. I’m going to start the reconciliation process immediately because I need all of them to win the general election.

“So on that note, I want to thank the people of Edo State, thank APC, thank the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and also thank the members of NWC. ”

Before the announcement, there was some drama as suspected thugs disrupted the collation exercise, forcing the election committee to change venue.

The suspected thugs had invaded the venue, and thrown away cameras belonging to journalists, leading to officials and the pressmen scampering for safety.

But Governor Uzodimma explained that there was a mixup about the collation venue. He said the candidate was announced in the right venue.

