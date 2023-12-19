Reps fix December 30 for passage of 2024 budget

Nigeria’s House of Representatives says it will pass the 2024 budget proposal on December 30, 2023.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, made the disclosure at plenary on Tuesday.

The lawmaker representing Zaria Federal Constituency also notified Committee Chairmen that the Appropriation Committee has directed them to prepare reports of the budget defence by the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies for submission latest by 8 pm on Tuesday, the 19th day of December 2023.