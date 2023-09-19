Report ranks Nigeria 15th most violent country in the world

The WorldPopulationReview.com, a US-based organisation that specialises in the delivery of up-to-date global population data and demographics, has ranked Nigeria as the 15th on its list of countries with the highest crime rates in the world.

The organization in its 2023 report, considered 133 countries while gathering its data.

The report ranked Venezuela with a crime index of 83.76 as the country with the highest crime rate in the world.

The report also recognised Papua New Guinea and South Africa as the second and third on the list of countries with the highest crime rates in the world.

Other countries that made the report’s top 10 were Afghanistan, Honduras, Guyana, El Salvador, Brazil, Jamaica and Syria.

With a crime index of 64.08, Nigeria occupied the 15th position on the list. This made Africa’s most populous country to be a step after Namibia, and a step ahead of Bangladesh.

The United States of America and the United Kingdom were ranked 55th and 63rd on the list respectively.

The top five countries with the least crime index on the list were Qatar, United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Oman and Switzerland.

The data was arrived at after the WorldPopulationReview.com divided the total number of reported crimes of any kind by the respective countries’ total population. It then multiplied the result by 100,000 because crime rate is typically reported as X number of crimes per 100,000 people.

The report said the rates were also influenced by factors ranging from high poverty levels to unemployment.