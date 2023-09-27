Report: Bandits kill six in fresh attack on Southern Kaduna community

Not less than six people were reportedly killed on Tuesday night by bandits who attacked Takanai community, Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

According to the TheCable, Samson Markus, a community leader, said on Wednesday that the bandits invaded the community “when it was least expected” after a hiatus.

He added that six people were killed including two minors, in the attack that happened around 7pm.

According to Markus, residents were going about their normal activities when the bandits invaded the community with guns blazing.

“The bandits came around 7 pm when we least expected that such a thing could happen. We were going about our usual activities when suddenly, we heard sporadic gunshots,” he said.

“Everybody started running helter-skelter for safety. Four people from the same family and another two from the same family were killed, including two children.”

Markus, according to TheCable said the bandits had fled before security personnel arrived.

Mansir Hassan, acting spokesperson of the Kaduna police command, did not respond to telephone calls when contacted, according to TheCable.