Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc on Monday October 16, 2023 published its Third Quarter report for the period ended 30 September 2023.

The company reported a turnover of N1.96 billion for the nine months period, up by 34.12% from N1.46 billion reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 52.04% to N781.575 million from N514.047 million reported the previous year.

Earnings per share (EPS) of the company stands at 19 kobo, up by 52.04% from the EPS of 12 kobo achieved the previous year.

At the share price of N1.22, the P/E ratio of Infinity Trust Mortgage Bank Plc stands at 6.51x with earnings yield of 15.36%.