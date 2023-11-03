The Audited Financial Statement of PZ Cussons for the year ended 31 May 2023 show significant growth in the Company’s bottom line figures with 114% growth in its profit after tax for the 12 months period.

The Group reported revenue of N113.964 billion for the 12 months period, up by 14.53% from N99.503 reported the previous year.

Profit after tax grew year on year by 114% to N14.348 billion from N6.699 billion reported the previous year.

Earnings per share of PZ stands at N3.61.

At the share price of N20, the P/E ratio of PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc stands at 5.53x with earnings yield of 18.07%.