The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olokayode Ariwoola, has maintained that public opinion, no matter how strong, cannot supersede the constitution of the country which he said, serves as a guide for judges in the discharge of their duties.

Justice stated this in Abuja during the swearing-in of twenty-three newly appointed Judges of the Federal High Court.

The CJN charged the newly sworn-in judicial officers to shun all forms of corruption, sentiments and ensure the application of constitutional provisions in adjudicating cases assigned to them at all times

Ariwoola urged the new judges not to undermine the searchlight of the National Judicial Council NJC which, he said, beams brightly on all its officers across the country adding that any judicial officer found wanting will be immediately brought to book

The newly appointed judges pledged to imbibe and uphold the rule of law, and the Nigerian Constitution in the discharge of their duties