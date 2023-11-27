Prominent Osun monarch, Oba, Olatokun joins ancestors

By Sunday Oguntuyi, Osogbo

The Owa of Afole of Otan-Ile, in Obokun local Government area of Osun state, Oba Sunday Samuel Adegbemi Olatokun, Fagberade 1, has joined his ancestors.

Oba Fagberade reportedly passed away late Sunday in a hospital in Osogbo, the state capital.

His death was announced by Chief Bamiji Fayinminu, the Obanikun of Otan-Ile.

Palace sources, who preferred anonymity, also confirmed the demise of the monarch.

“Ajanaku Sun Bi Oke—–erin Woooo. On behalf of the entire Prince and Princess of Otan Ile,l announce the demise of His Royal Majesty, Alayeluwa Oba Sunday Samuel Adegbemi Olatokun, Fagberade I,owa Afole Of Otan Ile. kabiyesi joined his ancestors at the early hour of yesterday”

“We shall miss kabiyesi for his firmness, kindness and love for his people”

Meanwhile, the Otan-Ile Progressive Union, has commiserated with the entire indigenes of the ancient town over the demise of the monarch.

The OPU National President, Hon Bello Saliu Bamidele, described the over two decades reign of Oba Olatokun as a notable for utmost commitment and love for his people, adding that the monarch will be greatly missed.

OPU and the entire indegines of Otan-Ile both home and in the diaspora pray God to grant him eternal rest, and his family and the entire Otan-Ile town the fortitude to bear the loss,” he stressed.