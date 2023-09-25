Promasidor Nigeria Limited, the company behind Cowbell Milk, and the producer of Cowbellpedia, an educational TV Quiz Show for secondary school students, is set to relaunch the successful TV quiz show.

The quiz show is making a return with a focus on STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics) and more substantial rewards.

The revamped Cowbellpedia now encompasses a broader range of subjects, including Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM), General Knowledge, and Puzzles.

Additionally, the show offers larger prizes, with rewards totalling up to N100 million, featuring cash prizes, laptops, educational equipment, and Cowbell products.

The top winners from both Junior and Senior Secondary Schools will each receive an all-expenses-paid educational trip to South Africa.

Over 1,000 students from various secondary schools across Nigeria participated in a computer-based test (CBT) exam to select the top 132 students who will participate in the show.

The parents and teachers of participating students are also being recognised for their role in shaping young minds. This special edition of Cowbellpedia will reward their commitment to nurturing exceptional children in society.

Viewers at home can also participate through the Cowbellpedia Home Play segment, where they have the chance to win mobile airtime every week by visiting the dedicated website, www.cowbellpedia.tv.

Cowbellpedia will be aired on Africa Magic Family at 4:30 pm, NTA at 6:00 pm, TVC at 7:00 pm, and various local TV stations across the country every Saturday.

Marketing Director at Promasidor Nigeria, Adebola Williams, emphasised that the shift towards STEM and General Knowledge reflects the company’s commitment to aligning with the subjects of interest to consumers.

According to her, the company is dedicated to promoting brands with a purpose, and for Cowbell, this purpose involves providing affordable and nutritious dairy products that support brain development.

The show, Cowbellpedia, embodies the brand’s proposition, “Sooo Gooood, Sooo Smart”, focusing on nurturing intelligent children with sharp minds.

The revamp introduces a new quiz master, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, and actress Linda Ejiofor as the student host, aiming to bring learning, entertainment, and fun to children, teenagers, and families.

CEO of Promasidor, Bruno Gruwez, reiterated the company’s commitment to education, recognising it as the most critical investment for Nigeria’s future generations.

He commended the participants and assured them of Promasidor’s continuous support for academic development in Nigeria.

“As a responsible corporate citizen, we intend to play our role as a change catalyst for advancing Nigeria into the next phase of its development through the Cowbellpedia platform designed for children aged 11 – 17.

“Many avid watchers of the show would testify that Cowbellpedia was the hallmark education TV Quiz Show for children and teens.

“Over the years, secondary school students around Nigeria have been shining on the Cowbellpedia stage, and on to the global stage as they go on to succeed and achieve their biggest dreams.

“The TV Show has further supported the ambition and aspirations of some of its past winners and finalists, even at global levels,” Gruwez concluded.

