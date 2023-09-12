Presidency: Nigeria, UAE finalising agreements on lift of visa ban

Nigeria’s Federal Government and the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are finalizing agreements on the purported removal of the visa restriction slammed on Nigerians, the Presidency has said.

Bola Tinubu, Nigeria’s president, met with Sheik Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his UAE counterpart on Monday, and following the meeting, Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, said the two leaders “finalized a historic agreement, which has resulted in the immediate cessation of the visa ban placed on Nigerian travellers.”

He also said Etihad and Emirates airlines would resume flight operations in Nigeria immediately.

Announcing the development, the UAE, in its statement about the meeting neither confirmed nor denied the purported lifting of the ban on Nigerian travellers.

Rather, the statement said Nigeria and the UAE would work together to reinforce their ties and explore opportunities for further bilateral collaborations.

“The two leaders will work together to reinforce ties between the UAE and Nigeria for the benefit of both countries.”

“Explored opportunities for further bilateral collaboration in areas that serve both countries’ sustainable economic growth, including the economic, development, energy, and climate action fields,” the UAE said.

However, speaking about the issue on Tuesday, Ngelale said there was a need for both the Nigerian government and the UAE authorities to work out final details to get results.

“Given the agreement struck between the two Heads of State, there is need to allow cabinet officials from both sides to work out the finer details and finalize the cross-sectoral agreements. Everyone can now allow the process to work itself out organically, devoid of speculation,” Ngelale said.