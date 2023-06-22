The Presidency has denied claims making the rounds of a purported 114 per cent pay rise for governors, judges and political aides.

The Special Adviser on Digital Media to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Dada Olusegun, made the rebuttal on Wednesday night through his official Twitter handle.

Tinubu’s media aide’s response is coming amid speculations of a purported 114 per cent salary increment for the President, Vice President, Governors, Judges and political aides.

“Ignore the lies from certain media outlets claiming the FG approved a 114 per cent salary increase for political aides. Fake news cannot and will never win”, he wrote.

Collaborating Olusegun’s position, the Public Relations Officer of RMAFC, Christian Nwachukwu, maintained that Tinubu did not approve salary increments for politically exposed persons.

A federal commissioner in the RMAFC, Rakiya Tanko-Ayuba, had earlier made the salary increment remark when she represented RMAFC Chairman, Mohammad Shehu, at the presentation of the reports of the reviewed remuneration package to Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris, in Birnin Kebbi, on Tuesday.