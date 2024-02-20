Sports
Preliminary round draw for AFCON 2025 holds in Egypt
The preliminary draw for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will hold today, Tuesday at the Confederations of African Football (CAF) headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.
CAF made this known in a statement released on its official website, communications@cafonline.com, by its Communication Department on Monday.
According to the governing body, following the conclusion of the 34th edition of the competition, the draw for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025 Preliminary Round, is set for Tuesday.
It states that the draw will be conducted at 14:00 local time (12:00 GMT).
“The preliminary round will include the eight lowest-ranked teams according to the FIFA ranking:
“Somalia, Djibouti, Sao Tome, Chad, Mauritius, South Sudan, Liberia, and Eswatini.
“The four preliminary round winners will join the 44 exempted teams for the group stage,” CAF said.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Morocco will host the 2025 AFCON competition.
The just concluded 2023 AFCON was held in Côte d’Ivoire, where the host team, the Elephants, defeated the Super Eagles of Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the tournament. (NAN)