Tragedy, on Tuesday, struck in Ago, Okota area of Lagos as a vehicle being chased by an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) rammed into a tricycle, killing a pregnant woman, her two children and the driver of the tricycle.

Witnesses said one of the LASTMA officials at Okota Roundabout was struggling the steering of a Toyota Sienna vehicle with the driver in his bid to arrest him for violating traffic rules.

In the process, the vehicle reportedly lost control and rammed into a tricycle on Bayo Oyewale Street.

The pregnant woman was taking her children to school when tragedy struck.

Vanguard reports that the incident sparked a protest, as an irate mob descended on the LASTMA official.

The intervention of a team of policemen, however, saved the official from being lynched by the mob.

The policemen also cleared the barricade mounted on the road by the protesters, as they whisked the LASTMA official away.