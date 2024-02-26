Pope expresses concern over rising cases of Kidnappings in Nigeria

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

Pope Francis, head of the Catholic church, on Sunday, expressed concern over the rising kidnappings in Nigeria, noting that the development as “extremely concerning.”

The Pontiff who expressed the concern in a statement via his X account, prayed that efforts by the Nigerian authorities to contain the menace yield fruit “as much as possible.”

According to the Pontiff, “The increasingly frequent kidnappings in Nigeria are extremely concerning. I express my closeness in prayer to the Nigerian people, hoping that efforts will be made to contain the spread of these incidents as much as possible.”

His comment comes on the heels of the rising cases of kidnapping in several parts of Nigeria.

 

 

