Apostle Lawrence Bamilaw, a renowned Apostolic cleric, says politicians are the major enemy behind the lack of progress in Nigeria, arguing that pastors should to be blamed for the ills of the country.

Speaking with journalists in Osogbo to herald the 2023 African 24 hours marathon praise conveyed by the Apostolic Grace Network, Bamilaw said the Church employs more Nigerians than government.

He added that allocation that should be improving the lots of Nigerians is being embezzled by political office holders in the country, leaving the church to cater for the need of the populace.

“Of course there are more churches in Nigeria than many countries, but we still need more because the church is Nigeria’s saving grace,” he said.

“The Redeemed Christian Christian Church of God, RCCG, employs thousands of people without owing them salary, same for Winners’ Chapel and many other churches. The government needs to learn from this organisations.

“The Redemption City powered itself without power outage year round, yet, people blame Nigeria’s problem on proliferation of the Church. For me, we even need more organised Churches to teach government how to cater for the masses.”

Speaking on social vices in the society, the cleric claimed that traditionalists were backing internet fraudstars, popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys, to perpetrate evil against humanity.

“They (fraudsters) consult them for fetish charms to hypnotise their victims and they are getting desired results,” he said.

“White men that are being defrauded every day by internet fraudsters are not fools, they are charmed by these boys such that they start sending money to Nigeria. These fraudsters have robbed people of their hard earned money without conscience.”

“The backing that these fraudsters received from traditionalists is not helping our youths in any way rather it is destroying their lives.

“The assurance that they will get results from traditionalists is even promoting social vices because they will do ritual killings among others.”

Bamilaw also lamented that religious centres will not query these youths when they drop money from proceeds of fraud as tithe, offering and zakat.”

He admonished traditional rulers to dissuade and discourage traditionalists from giving backing to fraudsters.