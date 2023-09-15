Police to begin probe amid controversies over MohBad's death

The Nigerian Police says it would probe the death of Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, alias MohBad, a rising Nigerian musician who passed away on Wednesday.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) spokesperson who made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday, also said the Lagos police commissioner has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s demise.

The police PRO urged family members and friends of the late singer to come forward with useful information that will assist in the investigation.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and fans of late Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, known as Mohbad, who tragically passed away recently. We understand the concerns surrounding his untimely demise and the various speculations that have arisen,” the statement reads.

“The Nigeria Police Force is committed to a comprehensive investigation into this matter, as the Lagos State Commissioner of Police has been tasked to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. Rest assured, updates will be provided as investigations unfold.

“We encourage family members or close associates with valuable information to approach the Lagos State Commissioner of Police to assist in this process.

“In the meantime, we kindly request that individuals refrain from making statements or engaging in activities that could jeopardize the ongoing investigation.

“Your trust and support are deeply valued.”

The police statement comes as a petition written by the late artiste over an alleged threat to life by music promoter Samson Erinfolami Balogun, aka Sam Larry and others, surfaced online.

The petition alleged that Sam Larry and 15 others stormed a video shoot where the deceased and another artiste, Zlatan Ibile, were working, armed, and threatening to wreak havoc.

They eventually did wreak havoc, destroying equipment worth over N5million at the scene, and assaulting the deceased who narraowly escaped with injuries, the petition claimed.

It was also stated that Sam Larry claimed to be working for Oba Elegushi of Lagos State. The Oba, has however, disowned him.

“Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book,” the petition partly read.

MohBad, who was signed to Marlian Records owned by singer Naira Marley, a known associaite of the said Sam Larry, died on Tuesday, September 12.

The petition dated 27th June, 2023 read,

“PETITION OF THREAT TO LIFE, MALICIOUS DAMAGE OF PROPERTIES VALUED THE SUM OF FIVE MILLION NAIRA, ASSAULT OCCASIONING HARM, OPPRESSION AND CONDUCT LIKELY TO CAUSE BREACH OF PEACE AGAINST SAM LARRY ELEGUSHI, ELELE, OBELE AND OTHERS

“I of the above name and address, a law abiding citizen and a Musician bring to your notice the assault and threat to my life by the above mentioned persons.

“On 25th June, 2023 while having a video shoot with another artist by name Zlatan (Ibile, the above mentioned persons numbering about fifteen led by Sam Larry Elegushi invaded the premises with dangerous arms such as guns, cutlasses etc where I was shooting video and scattered the whole process of the shooting, damaged the equipment I was using for the shooting valued about Five Million Naira and started threatening my life which in the process they became violent and assaulted me which I sustained injuries but narrowly escaped.

“Attached to this petition is the said pictures. Total amount I paid for the shooting they have destroyed is Eight Million Naira (N8,000,000) which is non-refundable.

“However, during the assault, they were boasting that they work for Oba Elegushi and that they have been asked to deal with me for reasons best known to them which till date they are still threatening to kill me if seen. Sir, I call on your good office to save my life from the above mentioned persons and bring them to book.

“Thank you for your timely intervention.”