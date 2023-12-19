Some of X, a microbogging website formerly known as Twitter, have called out Prince Muyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson for Nigeria Police Force for sharing misleading information about a crime bust in Anambra State.

Adojobi had in a tweet via his handle, @Princemoye1, shared pictures of guns and cartridges, noting that, “These were recovered in Anambra last week from a gun runner. The suspect is in our custody and is helping the police in their investigation.”

However, a Google search of the same images he shared showed that they were first used on November 18 for similar news report, and not last week as claimed by the police spokesperson.

The discovery led to many user accusing the Officer of intentionally spreading negative news about Anambra as a form of propaganda war.

“This picture has been in circulation since the 18th of November with the same headline. That’s exactly one month ago, but you’re saying they were recovered last week,” noted a user, @urchilla01.

“While I don’t doubt that the guns were recovered from Anambra, I think I understand why you chose yesterday when an Anambra woman was being celebrated for her immense contributions toward nation building to throw a one month old news into the fray.”

https://x.com/urchilla01/status/1737025140460786125?s=20

“He had to mention Anambra along with a negative story. That’s the whole point,” said another user, Holla Naija, @HollaNaija.

Another user, Anambra 1st son, @UchePOkoye, said:

“I told you people!

Now look at the date of this screenshot.

This is the propaganda machinery of Agbado Rascals.

Everything to them is propaganda.

This is what they have been doing since 1960.

Look at what a police officer is doing on social media imagine what he would be doing in his office.

I have never seen people that are unprofessional and extremely bigoted like these guys.

When I rebuff it, I see naive Igbo people coming to counter me.

I know these people and their mode of operation very well.

I might just leave you guys alone next year,”

https://x.com/UchePOkoye/status/1737027120558133351?s=20

