Police nab five for illegal possession of firearm in Katsina

Police in Katsina State has arrested five individuals found to be in illegal possession of AK-47 rifles in Kurmi village, Bakori Local Government Area.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu, disclosed this to newsmen on Wednesday in Katsina.

“On December 19, 2023, based on credible intelligence, our operatives attached to Bakori Divisional Police Headquarters, in collaboration with members of the vigilante, while on patrol, successfully identified and apprehended five suspects,” he said.

“The suspects are Sharhabilu Dahiru, 20, Abubakar Tukur, 25 Kasamanu Abdullahi, 20, Abdulrahman Shu’aibu, 20, and Sulaiman Sanusi, also 20 years old.

“All the suspects are from Kakumi village, Bakori LGA.”

He noted that upon questioning, the suspects confessed to having stolen the said firearm from the residence of one Jamilu Lawal of the same village.

“Due to the seriousness of the crime, Lawal was immediately invited for further investigation on the illegal possession of the AK-47 rifle.

“All suspects are in custody as the investigation proceeds,” the police spokesman added.

