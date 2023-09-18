Police kill three ESN members plotting sit-at-home enforcement in Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command says its operatives in partnership with other security agencies on Monday, killed three members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) who were planning to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the state.

Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Spokesman in a statement on Monday, said, “At about 2.15 a.m on Monday, September 18, 2023, a joint security team, comprising Police Operatives of the Enugu State Command, NPF Special Forces, and Troops of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army Enugu, acting on credible intelligence, busted the criminal hideout of IPOB/ESN subversive criminal elements in Ezioha Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area, while they were perfecting plans to enforce the illegal sit-at-home order in the State.

“Three (3) of the hoodlums, who opened fire on the joint team upon sighting them, were neutralized, while several others escaped with severe degrees of gunshot wounds in the ensuing gunfight.

“Three (3) pump-action guns, ten (10) machetes, and other incriminating exhibits were recovered; while an intense manhunt for those on the run is ongoing.”

The spokesman, however, quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Kanayo Uzuegbu, to have commended the joint team and reassured the security and safety of citizens as they go about their lawful businesses in the State.

He explained that the commissioner has reiterated the avowed commitment of the police and other security forces to sustain the onslaught against unrepentant violent criminals operating under any guise.

“CP Kanayo, therefore, enjoins all and sundry to report individuals sighted with gunshot wounds to the nearest Police Station, while remaining law-abiding and continuing to provide the Police with actionable security information and intelligence,” the statement read.