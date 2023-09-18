Police inaugurate special team to investigate MohBad's death

The Lagos State Police Command has inaugurated a 13-man special investigation team to probe the death of Ilerioluwa Aloba, a Nigerian singer known as Mohbad.

His father father was present during the inauguration on Monday.

Speaking during the inauguration, Lagos State Police Commissioner, Idowu Owohunwa said, “Do not forget, we have unique access with INTERPOL. Everybody linked to it (the death of Mohbad) will be identified and they will be brought to establish their level of involvement.”

MohBad, a former signed of Marlian Records owned by Azeez Faashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, died on Tuesday at the age of 27.

