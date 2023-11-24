Police have inadequate manpower and criminals know it, IGP laments

Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) has explained that the force is constrained by poor funding and inadequate manpower, which according to him, is being exploited by criminals.

The IG, who appeared on Tuesday before the House of Representatives, said the force needs N245bn to address shortage of patrol vans nationwide.

The police boss explained that each of the 1,537 divisional police headquarters across the country needs at least four patrol vehicles.

“The police also find themselves operating in a very difficult environment. The manpower in the police today is grossly inadequate. Even the criminals know that. The United Nations ratio of 1 to 400 is not attainable in Nigeria as of today,” he said, “Because the ratio in Nigeria is one to 1,000, which suggests that we have to double the manpower.”

Explaining further, he said, “We have 1,537 police divisional headquarters across 774 local government areas. But getting operational vehicles for the divisions is difficult. Each of these divisions requires at least four functional patrol vehicles. But we have divisions which don’t have any patrol vehicles as of today.”

The IGP laid emphasis on the need for more funding to the police.

“No agency can perform with limited resources available to it. In the last five months, we have made a lot of arrests. We have made a lot of recovery of illicit weapons. Some of these suspects are undergoing prosecution as we speak. But no amount of arrests that we make will solve our security problem. Today, we make arrests of 100, and tomorrow 200 criminals are coming out,” he he said.