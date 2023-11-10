Comrade Joe Ajaero, president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has narrated his experience in the hands of political thugs who he said beat him like a common criminal in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

Ajaero disclosed that he was arrested by the Police and handed over to waiting thugs who got him thoroughly beaten.

The NLC president said the thugs who were about seven in number dragged him on the floor like a common criminal.

Ajaero who briefed journalists in Abuja on Friday, said the NLC wrote to all the security agencies before they went to the state for the protest on November I.

According to him, workers who arrived at the venue of the protest on that day around 7 am were beaten up by thugs with their phones seized.

Ajaero said he got there around 9 am after he got the report of an assault on workers , adding that the police arrested him and handed him over to thugs.

“I can’t explain the beating I received. They tied my hands and dragged me on the floor like a common criminal,” he said.

The NLC President denied the allegation by the Imo State government that he is a card carrying member of the Labour Party.

“I am not a card-carrying member of any political party as alleged,” he said.