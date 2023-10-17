Police confirm recruitment of 50 repentant thugs in Kano

The Nigerian Police has confirmed the recruitment of not less than 50 repentant thugs as police special constabularies in Kano State.

Reports had emerged that the force recruited in an alleged notorious criminal, Nasiru Abdullahi, alias Chile Maidoki who was recently declared wanted by Kano State Police Command.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, confirmed the recruitment of 50 repentant thugs during the Passing Out Parade, POP, of the repentant thugs after completing the two months intake training as Nigeria Police Special Constabulary.

CP Gumel in a statement by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Abdullahi Haruna said the 50 repentant thugs were out of the 222 who initially laid down their arms in the state and volunteered to work with the police.

He further charged them on professionalism, discipline, and to use their skills to project the community policing.

According to the statement, “During the passing out parade, the Commissioner of Police, CP informed them that “Today is a happy day for the good people of Kano State and the Police Command because we passed out fifty (50) youths from the two hundred and twenty-two (222) repentant thugs who have since surrendered themselves and promised never to engage in thuggery activities (Fadan Daba) and other social vices that have been bedevilling the State especially during the 2nd quarter of the year 2023.

“He further recalled when about three months ago, the police command during a press conference invited some identified individuals who are behind the escalation of thuggery (Fadan Yan Daba) and other heinous crimes in the State for dialogue. As a result, a total of two hundred and twenty-two (222) repentant thugs were received and we have forwarded their details to the State Governor during our friendly football match with them at Sani Abacha Stadium Kofar Mata, Kano for them to be supported by way of engaging them in some life-changing programs.

“It is from this number that fifty (50) volunteered to work with the Police and to contribute to the security and development of the State. Taking into consideration their commitment to ensuring peace in the State since their repentance, we trained them in classes and the field and kitted them as members of the Special Constabulary.

“Today, they proved to us that the security of Kano is their concern and they will not allow any insecurity elements to jeopardize the peace being enjoyed in the State.

“During his lecture, CP Mohammed Usaini Gumel, appreciated the supervising officers of the Command for their efforts in crime fighting and further urged them to continue with community policing engagements with key stakeholders in their areas of responsibilities.

“The Commissioner of Police also lectured the supervising Police Officers of the Command to take them further on the force’s professionalism, discipline, and to use their skills to project the community policing.

“He reiterated that any officer who cannot inspire public confidence or gain their trust does not qualify for any sensitive office. He finally charged them to redouble their efforts as the reward of good work is more work. The CP further directed the officers to ensure they work closely with the members of the Special Constabulary posted back to their communities,” the statement however reads.

The 50 repentant thugs were selected with ten (10) each from Dala, Fagge, Ungogo, Kano Municipal and Gwale Local Government Areas, LGAs of Kano State.