Police confirm killing of six in Katsina by bandits

Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

Police in Katsina State has confirmed the killing of six people by bandits in an attack on the Faskari Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Abubakar Aliyu, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the killing in a statement on Tuesday.

According to him, 10 people were also injured in the attack, which occurred in Nasarawa Village on Sunday.

“On Feb. 19, at about 11:30 p.m., some suspected armed bandits in their numbers, armed with dangerous weapons such as AK-47 rifles, attacked Nasarawa village, Faskari Local Government Area,” he said.

“They shot and killed six persons, injured 10, and set ablaze three houses and about 10 vehicles.”

Abubakar added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Aliyu Musa, had since deployed the command’s tactical, operational, and intelligence operatives to the scene.

He said the operatives were combing the surrounding bushes for a possible arrest of the perpetrators.
(NAN)

