Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested the husband of a woman in the popular ‘mummy calm down’ video, after she committed suicide in Benin City, the state capital.

The mother of three identified as Mrs Toluige Olokoobi Babalola, was alleged to have committed suicide by hanging herself with a rope in their apartment while her husband had gone to the market.

She became famous in 2020 in a viral video in which her son, after offending her, knelt down, saying “Mummy calm down, mummy calm down”.

The deceased was said to be a distributor to a pharmaceutical company while the husband was a banker with one of the new generational banks, but resigned to become a car dealer.

The Edo State Command spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the incident, said the husband of the woman reported the matter to the police.

He raised the alarm and neighbours came and accompanied him to the hospital where she was confirmed dead and took her to the mortuary.

He said the DPO queried his action by not reporting to the police before taking the deceased to the hospital and mortuary without recourse to the police, which has the constitutional responsibility to investigate matters.

“The man is still with the police and would soon be transferred to the command homicide section of the state CID for further investigation,” he said.