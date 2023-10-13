Police begin recruitment, call on Nigerians to apply

The Police Service Commission (PSC), with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has invited interested Nigerians to apply as constables.

The PSC also invited applications for enlistment as artisans into specialised fields, including medical assistant, veterinary assistant, band section, communications or info-tech specialist, driver or mechanic, marine, plumbers, masons, painters, tilers, electricians, welders and carpenters.

In a statement issued on Friday, the PSC said the online application portal will be opened for six weeks from October 15 to November 26, 2023.

The statement said applicants must be of Nigerian origin by birth, must possess the national identification number (NIN) and must possess a minimum of five credits in not more than two sittings in WAEC/NECO or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

“Applicants must be aged between 18-25 years, Applicants must be medically, physically, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female,” the statement reads.

“Applicants must not have less than 86cm (34 inches) expanded chest measurement for male only. Female Applicants must not be pregnant at the time of entry.

“SSCE statements of result or certificates relating to examinations taken before 2015 will not be accepted. Applicants must be free from any financial embarrassment and not convicted of any criminal offence.”

For applications into the specialised fields, applicants must possess a minimum of four credits in not more than two sittings in WASSCE/SSCE or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics.

“Medical/Veterinary Assistants must possess a minimum of 5 credits in not more than 2 sittings in WASSCE/SSCE or its equivalent with credit passes in English and Mathematics while any Certificate in relevant fields will be added advantage,” the statement reads.

“Applicants must be aged between 18-28 years.”

Interested applicants should visit www.apply.policerecruitment.gov.ng to fill the online application form.