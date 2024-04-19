Police arrest Rivers PDP chieftains loyal to Fubara at party’s NEC meeting in Abuja

Police in Abuja have arrested two members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sokari Goodboy, a serving member of the state House of Assembly, and Ezebunwo Ichemati who were in Abuja to attend the party’s National Executive Council meeting.

The two men who are loyalists of the Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, were allegedly arrested on Thursday.

The arrested lawmaker, Goodboy, represents Aboada West Constituency in the State House of Assembly and was one of the three lawmakers loyal to the governor.

News continues after this Advertisement

Fubara and his predecessor and, Nyesom Wike, who is now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, have been embroiled in a political crisis since last year.

Fubara’s loyalists were reportedly arrested by policemen outside the venue of the National Executive Committee meeting of the PDP in Abuja, Punch reported.

In a viral video seen on X by our correspondent, a lady, who claims to be a member of Fubara’s media team, alleged that the two men were arrested on the orders of a local government chairman in Rivers State.

She stated, “All of us, the media team that came from Rivers State, were together. The next thing he (the LG Chairman) pointed that they should arrest the serving Assembly member representing the good people of Aboada West.

“The next thing, the LGA chairman started giving them instructions. He attacked Ezebunwo and tore his shirt.

“We don’t even know what we are doing here, because he has ordered that they should arrest all of us.”

Fubara had last week said local government chairmen in the state were not loyal to him, saying by so doing they were digging their pit.

When contacted, the Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor on Electronic Media, Jerry Omotsegunwa, confirmed the incident and called for their immediate release.

He stated, “They were there in solidarity, so why should they be arrested? Were they the only ones there in solidarity?

“A lot of governors also came with their people and coming to pick some people on the order of an individual is not good at all. So, they should be released immediately.”

When contacted on the telephone, the Force Public Relations Officer, Adejobi Olumuyiwa, answered but dropped the call immediately after our correspondent introduced himself.

News continues after this Advertisement