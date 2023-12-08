Police arrest officers filmed demanding money from foreign biker

The Nigerian police has arrested two policemen sighted in a now-viral video demanding money from a female biker who was on a tour of Nigeria from the Netherlands.

The Constabularies were arrested by the police authority for their unprofessional, unacceptable, and punishable acts, a statement by Muyiwa Adejobi, Force PRO, said on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, CP Adebola Ayinde Hamzat, has instituted a disciplinary procedure on the matter immediately.

The police authority condemned the act and ordered that the men and their supervising Divisional Police Officer be sanctioned accordingly.

“Such an act is unpolice and would never be tolerated in any manner. The Force would however intensify efforts in commencing the reorientation programme initiated by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D, NPM, for officers and men of the Force to address issues of this nature and reposition the Nigeria Police Force,” the statement added.

In the video, the officers had flagged down the biker, asking her where she was from and where she was heading.

The Dutch replied that she was from the Netherlands and she was on her way to Abuja, apparently surprising the two officers.

Interacting with the biker further in pidgin, the officers said: “Wetin you bring come? Wetin you won give me. O yah give me something nah.”

The tourist appeared not to comprehend the officers’ message until they clearly said, “Give me money, money,” to which she asked, “Why?”