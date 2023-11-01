There was pandemonium on Wednesday in Owerri, the Imo State capital, as Police whisked away Comrade Joe Ajaero, the President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), at a protest rally organised by the organised labour.

Amid the mayhem, political thugs descended on protesters, smashing vehicles and inflicting wounds on labour members.

The whereabouts of the NLC President is unknown as heavily armed security personnel took him away.

The NLC had said it would begin protests in Imo State from today, Wednesday, over alleged violation and abuse of rights and privileges of workers by the State government.

Ajaero had noted that “NLC was deeply concerned about the persistent and egregious violations of the rights and privileges of workers in Imo State by the State Government.”

“Despite our repeated efforts to engage in constructive dialogue and reach amicable agreements, the Imo State Government has become a habitual and serial breaker of these agreements, continuing to trample on the rights of workers in the state.

“As a result, we are left with no choice but to embark on mass protests and industrial actions beginning on the 1st day of November, 2023.

“This is to demonstrate our outrage and stop the continuing violation of the rights and privileges of workers in the state,”

The NLC president added that the protest was imperative as the government of the state had refused to implement previous agreements.

He said the government had repeatedly reneged on agreements, most notably the accord reached on January 9th, 2021, between the Government and Organised Labour.

“On outstanding salary arrears, shockingly, some workers have been subjected to a staggering 20 months of unpaid salaries under the unfounded label of ‘ghost workers’.

“Unjust declaration of workers as ghost workers,. Approximately 11,000 hardworking individuals have been unjustly branded as ghost workers, their salaries diverted even while they diligently carried out their duties,” he said.