Police officers and some armed hoodlums have taken over a building belonging to the Nigerian Embassy in Kinshasa, Congo Democratic Republic, SaharaReporters has learnt.

The building, it was gathered, houses staff of the embassy and visitors.

The Jean-Claude Okito family of Congo DR had accused the Nigerian Embassy of encroaching on their land, claiming that it was occupied without any title deed by the Nigerian officials.

The family was said to have visited the place last month with a judicial order after which one Hajia Kadijah in company with policemen and armed hoodlums took over the building and evicted a Nigerian Embassy staff named Kazeem.

His personal belongings including clothes and other valuables were seized by the armed Invaders.

John Obi, President of the Nigerian community in Congo DR, described the incident as a national disgrace.

Obi told SaharaReporters that the evicted Nigerian Embassy staff now sleeps in his office as he is yet to be provided another accommodation by the government.

He said, “Police and some group of people on 24th of August, 2020, took over the residence of Nigerian Embassy in Democratic Republic of Congo. The Embassy staff that living their is still outside, they seized all his personal belongings including his clothes. He is now sleeping in his office.

“What a shame and disgrace to the Nigeria Government. Our National Assembly should call the Minister of Foreign Affairs for briefing on this and find a lasting solution to this.

“Also, one week ago, our embassy was burgled by the police on duty, who stole some properties including laptops. Up till now, no arrest had been made or any of the properties recovered.

If these can happen to an embassy, I wonder what will happen to ordinary Nigerian citizens in Congo. Nigerian Government should do something fast.”

