Polaris Bank MD hails Ogun infrastructure, conducive business environment

Ogun State has been described as one of the most progressive states in Nigeria with adequate infrastructure and a conducive environment for to thrive.

The Managing Director of Polaris Bank, Mr. Adekunle Sonola made the assertion on Wednesday in an interview with newsmen after a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun at the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

According to the bank executive, Governor Abiodun is doing wonderfully well in the area of infrastructural development and creating the right atmosphere for businesses to thrive.

He said: “Governor Abiodun is running one of the most progressive states in the country with a lot of laudable objectives and achievements in the last four years.

“As a bankers to the community, we are here to show our support and to also recognize the achievements on the ground as well as offer our services for the progress and development of the state.”

Mr. Sonola said the meeting with the governor on centered on wide range of areas, including infrastructure, housing delivery, health care improvement programmes, education, agriculture and other sectors that the bank would be of assistance as well as the complementary relationship to deliver services to the people.

The bank chief noted that having identified opportunities and the areas of collaboration with the government, the people would begin to see, in few months’ time, the delivery of the project agreed on at the meeting.

He emphasized that his organization has been part of the state for long, having one of the vibrant and modern branches in the state capital, assuring the people of personal banking experience.

He called on investors to take advantage of the potentials that are available and the conducive business environment provided by the government to open their businesses in the Gateway State.