Poets in Nigeria to hold cross country celebration of poetry

Press release

POETS IN NIGERIA (PIN) INITIATIVE’S

CROSS COUNTRY POETRY CELEBRATION

THEME: A NATION ON THE WINGS OF POETRY

Cross-country poetry celebration is an Initiative of Poets in Nigeria – a non-profit, non-religious, non-political, non-governmental literary body founded in 2015 with the core mandate of promoting the culture of reading, writing and performance of poetry, tourism, and the arts towards broadening creativity for literary excellence. With its vision of becoming our nation’s foremost literary promoting organisation driven by poetry, PIN is poised to hold an unprecedented multi-locations, multi-hosts event across the country as follows:

Date: 21st October, 2023

Venues: 44 (across 32 states – including the FCT) – listed below

Time: 3pm across locations

No of hosts & co-hosts – 84

Objectives:

1. Promote reading and creativity via poetry.

2. Support identified talents towards honing their creative skills.

3. Promote new voices for poetry, the art for broadened nationalistic perspectives.

4. Enhance Nigeria’s growing market for poetry and ancillary activities.

5. Connect poets for greater endeavours

PIN Philosophy – Poetry for service

Vision: To be Nigeria’s foremost literary body driven by poetry

Grand patrons:

1. Very Rev. Fr. Professor Christian Anieke – VC, Godfrey Okoye University

2. Prince (Dr) Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon – Grand Donor, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.

We are confident that this multi-locations event will open up new vistas for poetry and creativity in our land.

Kolade Olanrewaju Freedom

Executive Secretary, PIN

UPDATE ON CROSS COUNTRY CELEBRATION OF POETRY

*(Venues & Hosts)

*1. Lagos State

(a) – Ikorodu

The Creative Space, Eriata Heights

Ayo Ajileye street Ori-Okuta, Ikorodu

Host: Anidebe Prince Edwin (Ambassador)

(b) – Lekki

LVI Art Gallery And Cultural Nexus. No. 6A Saheed Ola-Adelekan Close off General Emdin Street, Lekki Phase 1

Host: Wisdom Nemi Otikor

Co- hosts:

– Michael Olorunwumi Adebowale

– Nora Sanya

(c) – Amukoko

Venue: Auxin Schools

3, Market Lane, (By Iya Tuwo Bus stop), Mosafejo, Amukoko Lagos.

Host: Clementina Owumi (Solutionist)

(d) – Ejigbo

Venue: The Trash-Tastic Studio

9, Agbede Street Ejigbo Lagos

Host: Adekunle Oguntoyinbo – Shola

Co-host: Faith Ebomuche

(e) – EPE

Venue: Hall 3, Lagos state university of education

UI Building, Epe

Host: Michael Ogunleke

(f) – Ojo

Venue: Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Ojo

Host: Regina Osang Obi

*2. FCT/Abuja

(a) – University of Abuja

Venue: Faculty of Art

English Block, University of Abuja

Host: Gift Maduakor

Co-host: Clifford Omoh

(b) – Maitama

Venue: 7, Rima Street (off El-Amin School), Maitama, Abuja.

Host: Chinatu Blessed Orji

Co-host: Tomsinime Natus

(c) – Gudu

Venue: Ayibaebi Wa’ri, Plot 67 Cascurina Close,

(off Bayelsa Court, Gaduwa Estate), Gudu, Abuja.

Host: Prince Kevin Fyneface (PaKevinEsq)

Co-host: Olamide Akinkunmi

*3. Niger State

– Minna

Venue: Democracy Garden, Minna, Niger State

Host: Ibraheem Uthman

Co-Host: Harajana Ragada

*4. Oyo State

(a) University of Ibadan

Venue: Department of Special Education, University of Ibadan

Host: Erinola Daranijo

Co-hosts:

– Gbadero Rukaya Abike

– Mariam Adeola

– Adejoke Adepoju Oyekan

(b) – Ogbomoso

Venue: Lion’s Lounge Under G, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso

Host: VicAdex

Co-host: Mayowa Odupolu (Poethick Mayor)

*5. Cross River

(a) Calabar

Venue: Calabar Municipal Garden (Opposite Chicken Republic)

Host: Victory Udie

Co-host: Ebubechukwu Nwagbo Bruno

*6. Ogun state

(a)- Mowe

Venue: No 9 Rejoice Avenue, Off Ogunrun road, Mowe, Ogun state

Host: Deborah Oluwabunmi Omoaregba

(b) – Ago Iwoye

Venue: Imososi Methodist Primary School, Ago-Iwoye.

Host: Emmanuel Shonibare

*7. Kwara State

– Ilorin

(a) University of Ilorin

Venue: The Faculty of Arts Hall, University of Ilorin

Host: Opeagbe Opeyemi

Co-host: Barakat Abdulraheem

*8. Gombe State

– Gombe

Venue: Love Garden, Gombe state university (GSU), Gombe

Host: Abdulbaki Ahmad

Co-host: Abubakar Muhammad Abdulmumini

*9. Edo state

-Benin-city

Venue: Randheki (Gold) Hotel

No 6 Uhenuyi street, off Ihama Road, GRA,

Benin City, Edo state.

Host: Ehis Ferguson

Co-hosts: Testimony Odey,

Diongoli Queen-Deborah Ebitaripreye

*10. Kebbi State

– Kebbi

Venue: Women Centre Auditorium, Ministry of Women Affairs, Birnin-Kebbi.

Host: Basira Rabiu Idris

*11. Osun State

– Ile-Ife

Venue: Jubilee Gardens, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Host: Joel Oyeleke

Co-Hosts: Eunice Odediran Olamide, Pagiel Adeniyi (Adunni)

*12. Nasarawa state

– Lafia

Venue: Melchizedek Academy, Opposite State Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa state

Host: Amos Ugbedeojo Maxwell

Co-host: Osori, Ibrahim Danasabe

*13. Bauchi state

– Bauchi

Venue: Demonstration Hall, Department of Hospitality Management Technology,

Federal polytechnic,

Bauchi, Bauchi state.

Host: Suleiman Dauda Yakubu (Yaks Dipoet)

Co-Host: Jibilla Shadrach Masoyi

14. Rivers State

– Port-Harcourt

Venue: Conference Hall, Capt Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

Host: Salomi Ikoyoko -Trisha

Co-host: Dr. Sunday Igbikiberebima

*15: Borno state

– Maiduguri

Venue: Mogcolis Maiduguri Borno

Host: M.I. Bagudu

Co-hosts:

Halima Babagoni Tahir, Elsin Victor, Hannah Caleb

*16: Ebonyi State

– Abakaliki

Venue: Fati Lami,

Opposite Amusement Park,

(Behind ICC) Abakaliki.

Host: Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan

Co-host: Pearl Chidera Acho-Osueke

*17. Yobe State

– Damaturu

Venue: GDSS Phase 1, near Hytek Cyber Cafe, Damaturu.

Host: Abubakar Abdullahi Yusuf (Abu Ammar)

*18. Benue state

– Anyuogbu, Ọju

Venue: Hillcrest College Hall, Anyuogbu, Ọju, Benue State.

Host: Kelechukwu Samuel Ojile

Co-Host Onda Oyari Francis

*19. Akwa Ibom state

– Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpene

Venue: Akwa Ibom Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpen, Akwa Ibom state.

Host: Godswill Enang

Co-host: Comr. Omodot Jackson

*20. Zamfara state

– Kaura Namoda

Venue: Venue: ETT Hall, Federal polytechnic Kaura Namoda

Host: Muhammad Ahmad Isah (MarTaBa)

*21. Taraba state

– Jalingo

Venue: Film and Theatre Hall, Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo

Host: Terkule Aorabee Gagajav

Co-host: Faiza Yuguda Umar

*22. Kogi State

— Ajiyolo-Ojaji, Dekina LGA

Venue: Omaga Ejigbo College of Education

Ajiyolo-Ojaji, Dekina LGA, Kogi State

Host: Ezekiel Onucheojo Abbah

*23. Ekiti state

– Ado Ekiti

*Venue: Ekiti state University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Host: Awodiya Funke (The Farmer’s Daughter)

*24. Ondo state

(a) – Ode Aye

Venue: Sound Foundation Secondary School,

Sound Foundation Avenue,

Ode Aye, Ondo state.

Host: Kehinde Fagbeyide

(b) – Akungba-Akoko

Venue: Sports Complex, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA)

Host: Akporien Kehinde

Co-hosts:

– Seyifunmi Francis Adeosun

– Tamilore Folorunso

*25. Kano State

– Kano

*Venue: American Space, Kano State Library, Kano

Host: Christian Odinaka

Co-host: Hussani Abdulrahim

*26. Enugu state

-Enugu

Venue: SLANG GLOBAL

23, Ogidi, Street, off Ogui Road, Enugu

Host: Chinemerem Mary Anyi

* Nsukka

PIN UNN Connect

Hosts:

Anadị Ugochukwu

Henry Onyekachim

Georgia Ezeano

*27. Kaduna state

– Zaria

Venue: Hotspot kafe, (beside car wash, Opposite Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state).

Host: Mayowa Oluwasegun Oladeji

*28. Sokoto state

– Sokoto

Venue: American Space, School of Matriculation, Sokoto.

Host: Hussein Nuhu Isa

Co-host: Taslimat Fatima Bello

*29. Plateau state

– Jos

Venue: Alliance Francaise de Jos (Center For French Teaching and Documentation) opp. Standard Building, Jos.

Host: Victor Words Meshak

Co-hosts:

*Babatunde Towobola (aka The 8th Sage)

*Shalom Gowok

*30. Bayelsa state

– Yenagoa

Venue: Bayelsa Peace Park, opposite Government House, Onopa, Yenagoa.

Host: Rowland Ofiyou

Co-host: Lue Trust Benjamin

*31. Anambra State

(a) – Awka

Venue: Awka Window on America, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.

Host: Vincent Eze

(b) – Oba

Venue: Bishop Evans Ibeagha Juniorate, Oba, Idemili South, LGA,

Host: F.O.C Ikwuemesibe

Co-Hosts: Obiora Momife, Emeka Mokeme, Envg. Comfy Obiaso

*32. Delta State

– Issele-Uku

Venue: Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-uku (Govt. School)

Host: Bright Chukwuemeke