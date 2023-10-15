Poets in Nigeria to hold cross country celebration of poetry

Press release
POETS IN NIGERIA (PIN) INITIATIVE’S
CROSS COUNTRY POETRY CELEBRATION
THEME: A NATION ON THE WINGS OF POETRY
Cross-country poetry celebration is an Initiative of Poets in Nigeria – a non-profit, non-religious, non-political, non-governmental literary body founded in 2015 with the core mandate of promoting the culture of reading, writing and performance of poetry, tourism, and the arts towards broadening creativity for literary excellence. With its vision of becoming our nation’s foremost literary promoting organisation driven by poetry, PIN is poised to hold an unprecedented multi-locations, multi-hosts event across the country as follows:
Date: 21st October, 2023
Venues: 44 (across 32 states – including the FCT) – listed below
Time: 3pm across locations
No of hosts & co-hosts – 84
Objectives:
1. Promote reading and creativity via poetry.
2. Support identified talents towards honing their creative skills.
3. Promote new voices for poetry, the art for broadened nationalistic perspectives.
4. Enhance Nigeria’s growing market for poetry and ancillary activities.
5. Connect poets for greater endeavours
PIN Philosophy – Poetry for service
Vision: To be Nigeria’s foremost literary body driven by poetry
Grand patrons:
1. Very Rev. Fr. Professor Christian Anieke – VC, Godfrey Okoye University
2. Prince (Dr) Yemisi Adedoyin Shyllon – Grand Donor, Yemisi Shyllon Museum of Arts, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos.
We are confident that this multi-locations event will open up new vistas for poetry and creativity in our land.
Kolade Olanrewaju Freedom
Executive Secretary, PIN
UPDATE ON CROSS COUNTRY CELEBRATION OF POETRY
*(Venues & Hosts)
*1. Lagos State
(a) – Ikorodu
The Creative Space, Eriata Heights
Ayo Ajileye street Ori-Okuta, Ikorodu
Host: Anidebe Prince Edwin (Ambassador)
(b) – Lekki
LVI Art Gallery And Cultural Nexus. No. 6A Saheed Ola-Adelekan Close off General Emdin Street, Lekki Phase 1
Host: Wisdom Nemi Otikor
Co- hosts:
– Michael Olorunwumi Adebowale
– Nora Sanya
(c) – Amukoko
Venue: Auxin Schools
3, Market Lane, (By Iya Tuwo Bus stop), Mosafejo, Amukoko Lagos.
Host: Clementina Owumi (Solutionist)
(d) – Ejigbo
Venue: The Trash-Tastic Studio
9, Agbede Street Ejigbo Lagos
Host: Adekunle Oguntoyinbo – Shola
Co-host: Faith Ebomuche
(e) – EPE
Venue: Hall 3, Lagos state university of education
UI Building, Epe
Host: Michael Ogunleke
(f) – Ojo
Venue: Navy Sailing Club, Navy Town, Ojo
Host: Regina Osang Obi
*2. FCT/Abuja
(a) – University of Abuja
Venue: Faculty of Art
English Block, University of Abuja
Host: Gift Maduakor
Co-host: Clifford Omoh
(b) – Maitama
Venue: 7, Rima Street (off El-Amin School), Maitama, Abuja.
Host: Chinatu Blessed Orji
Co-host: Tomsinime Natus
(c) – Gudu
Venue: Ayibaebi Wa’ri, Plot 67 Cascurina Close,
(off Bayelsa Court, Gaduwa Estate), Gudu, Abuja.
Host: Prince Kevin Fyneface (PaKevinEsq)
Co-host: Olamide Akinkunmi
*3. Niger State
– Minna
Venue: Democracy Garden, Minna, Niger State
Host: Ibraheem Uthman
Co-Host: Harajana Ragada
*4. Oyo State
(a) University of Ibadan
Venue: Department of Special Education, University of Ibadan
Host: Erinola Daranijo
Co-hosts:
– Gbadero Rukaya Abike
– Mariam Adeola
– Adejoke Adepoju Oyekan
(b) – Ogbomoso
Venue: Lion’s Lounge Under G, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso
Host: VicAdex
Co-host: Mayowa Odupolu (Poethick Mayor)
*5. Cross River
(a) Calabar
Venue: Calabar Municipal Garden (Opposite Chicken Republic)
Host: Victory Udie
Co-host: Ebubechukwu Nwagbo Bruno
*6. Ogun state
(a)- Mowe
Venue: No 9 Rejoice Avenue, Off Ogunrun road, Mowe, Ogun state
Host: Deborah Oluwabunmi Omoaregba
(b) – Ago Iwoye
Venue: Imososi Methodist Primary School, Ago-Iwoye.
Host: Emmanuel Shonibare
*7. Kwara State
– Ilorin
(a) University of Ilorin
Venue: The Faculty of Arts Hall, University of Ilorin
Host: Opeagbe Opeyemi
Co-host: Barakat Abdulraheem
*8. Gombe State
– Gombe
Venue: Love Garden, Gombe state university (GSU), Gombe
Host: Abdulbaki Ahmad
Co-host: Abubakar Muhammad Abdulmumini
*9. Edo state
-Benin-city
Venue: Randheki (Gold) Hotel
No 6 Uhenuyi street, off Ihama Road, GRA,
Benin City, Edo state.
Host: Ehis Ferguson
Co-hosts: Testimony Odey,
Diongoli Queen-Deborah Ebitaripreye
*10. Kebbi State
– Kebbi
Venue: Women Centre Auditorium, Ministry of Women Affairs, Birnin-Kebbi.
Host: Basira Rabiu Idris
*11. Osun State
– Ile-Ife
Venue: Jubilee Gardens, OAU, Ile-Ife, Osun state.
Host: Joel Oyeleke
Co-Hosts: Eunice Odediran Olamide, Pagiel Adeniyi (Adunni)
*12. Nasarawa state
– Lafia
Venue: Melchizedek Academy, Opposite State Polytechnic, Lafia, Nasarawa state
Host: Amos Ugbedeojo Maxwell
Co-host: Osori, Ibrahim Danasabe
*13. Bauchi state
– Bauchi
Venue: Demonstration Hall, Department of Hospitality Management Technology,
Federal polytechnic,
Bauchi, Bauchi state.
Host: Suleiman Dauda Yakubu (Yaks Dipoet)
Co-Host: Jibilla Shadrach Masoyi
14. Rivers State
– Port-Harcourt
Venue: Conference Hall, Capt Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.
Host: Salomi Ikoyoko -Trisha
Co-host: Dr. Sunday Igbikiberebima
*15: Borno state
– Maiduguri
Venue: Mogcolis Maiduguri Borno
Host: M.I. Bagudu
Co-hosts:
Halima Babagoni Tahir, Elsin Victor, Hannah Caleb
*16: Ebonyi State
– Abakaliki
Venue: Fati Lami,
Opposite Amusement Park,
(Behind ICC) Abakaliki.
Host: Nwuguru Chidiebere Sullivan
Co-host: Pearl Chidera Acho-Osueke
*17. Yobe State
– Damaturu
Venue: GDSS Phase 1, near Hytek Cyber Cafe, Damaturu.
Host: Abubakar Abdullahi Yusuf (Abu Ammar)
*18. Benue state
– Anyuogbu, Ọju
Venue: Hillcrest College Hall, Anyuogbu, Ọju, Benue State.
Host: Kelechukwu Samuel Ojile
Co-Host Onda Oyari Francis
*19. Akwa Ibom state
– Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpene
Venue: Akwa Ibom Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, Ikot Ekpen, Akwa Ibom state.
Host: Godswill Enang
Co-host: Comr. Omodot Jackson
*20. Zamfara state
– Kaura Namoda
Venue: Venue: ETT Hall, Federal polytechnic Kaura Namoda
Host: Muhammad Ahmad Isah (MarTaBa)
*21. Taraba state
– Jalingo
Venue: Film and Theatre Hall, Taraba State University (TSU), Jalingo
Host: Terkule Aorabee Gagajav
Co-host: Faiza Yuguda Umar
*22. Kogi State
— Ajiyolo-Ojaji, Dekina LGA
Venue: Omaga Ejigbo College of Education
Ajiyolo-Ojaji, Dekina LGA, Kogi State
Host: Ezekiel Onucheojo Abbah
*23. Ekiti state
– Ado Ekiti
*Venue: Ekiti state University, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State.
Host: Awodiya Funke (The Farmer’s Daughter)
*24. Ondo state
(a) – Ode Aye
Venue: Sound Foundation Secondary School,
Sound Foundation Avenue,
Ode Aye, Ondo state.
Host: Kehinde Fagbeyide
(b) – Akungba-Akoko
Venue: Sports Complex, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA)
Host: Akporien Kehinde
Co-hosts:
– Seyifunmi Francis Adeosun
– Tamilore Folorunso
*25. Kano State
– Kano
*Venue: American Space, Kano State Library, Kano
Host: Christian Odinaka
Co-host: Hussani Abdulrahim
*26. Enugu state
-Enugu
Venue: SLANG GLOBAL
23, Ogidi, Street, off Ogui Road, Enugu
Host: Chinemerem Mary Anyi
* Nsukka
PIN UNN Connect
Hosts:
Anadị Ugochukwu
Henry Onyekachim
Georgia Ezeano
*27. Kaduna state
– Zaria
Venue: Hotspot kafe, (beside car wash, Opposite Ahmadu Bello University, Samaru, Zaria, Kaduna state).
Host: Mayowa Oluwasegun Oladeji
*28. Sokoto state
– Sokoto
Venue: American Space, School of Matriculation, Sokoto.
Host: Hussein Nuhu Isa
Co-host: Taslimat Fatima Bello
*29. Plateau state
– Jos
Venue: Alliance Francaise de Jos (Center For French Teaching and Documentation) opp. Standard Building, Jos.
Host: Victor Words Meshak
Co-hosts:
*Babatunde Towobola (aka The 8th Sage)
*Shalom Gowok
*30. Bayelsa state
– Yenagoa
Venue: Bayelsa Peace Park, opposite Government House, Onopa, Yenagoa.
Host: Rowland Ofiyou
Co-host: Lue Trust Benjamin
*31. Anambra State
(a) – Awka
Venue: Awka Window on America, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka.
Host: Vincent Eze
(b) – Oba
Venue: Bishop Evans Ibeagha Juniorate, Oba, Idemili South, LGA,
Host: F.O.C Ikwuemesibe
Co-Hosts: Obiora Momife, Emeka Mokeme, Envg. Comfy Obiaso
*32. Delta State
– Issele-Uku
Venue: Pilgrim Baptist Grammar School, Issele-uku (Govt. School)
Host: Bright Chukwuemeke